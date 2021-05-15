US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 1,242.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 138,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43,613 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $34.29 on Friday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Summit Materials from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

