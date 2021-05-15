US Bancorp DE Buys 1,632 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,607 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Bank grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after acquiring an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $92,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 338,250 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.