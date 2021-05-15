US Bancorp DE Buys 2,669 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $63.50.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 9.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

