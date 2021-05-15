US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DORM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,775,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Dorman Products by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 431,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,464,000 after purchasing an additional 65,296 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $3,830,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Dorman Products by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Dorman Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 395,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,312,000 after purchasing an additional 30,388 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $103.85 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $62.41 and a one year high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

