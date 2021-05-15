US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1,046.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 90,717 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $30.95 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.25%.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

