US Bancorp DE Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

KSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.65.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $61.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.64. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $64.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 20.58%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.