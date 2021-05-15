US Bancorp DE Has $1.36 Million Stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) by 72.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 212,808 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.26% of Fly Leasing worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fly Leasing during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Fly Leasing by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 58,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

FLY opened at $16.95 on Friday. Fly Leasing Limited has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Fly Leasing had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.45 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fly Leasing Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

