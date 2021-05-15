US Bancorp DE Has $1.41 Million Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,490 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Umpqua during the first quarter worth approximately $8,999,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Umpqua by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Shares of Umpqua stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $19.62.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.