US Bancorp DE Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $1,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $172.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.01. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.71 and a 1-year high of $173.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

