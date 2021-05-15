US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,065,000 after purchasing an additional 540,495 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

