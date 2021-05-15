US Bancorp DE Purchases 525 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $335.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.21. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $310.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.81.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total transaction of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

