US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,830 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after buying an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.70 per share, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 3,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,647.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,140. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

SSD opened at $114.55 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $119.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.