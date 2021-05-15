US Bancorp DE Sells 1,161 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Visteon were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

NASDAQ VC opened at $116.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

