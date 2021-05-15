US Bancorp DE Sells 1,336 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,347,600 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $185,282,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,415,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

In other news, Director Elliot J. Md Mba Sussman sold 2,553 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $403,067.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,483 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.43, for a total transaction of $368,551.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,262.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,818 shares of company stock worth $2,109,518 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $159.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $160.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.17. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.82.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.