US Bancorp DE Sells 17,062 Shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.17% of TCG BDC worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in TCG BDC by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $13.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.61 and its 200 day moving average is $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $727.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.29 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. TCG BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.98.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Equities analysts predict that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.82%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other TCG BDC news, Director Mark David Jenkins acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.