US Bancorp DE Sells 3,355 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,648,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,019,000 after buying an additional 1,348,325 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,834,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,119 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $70,568,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $49,503,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,007,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,941,000 after purchasing an additional 336,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

HQY stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,488.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.82 and a twelve month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.