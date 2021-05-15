US Bancorp DE Sells 4,692 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Harsco worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
HSC opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Harsco Company Profile
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
