US Bancorp DE Sells 4,692 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Harsco worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

HSC opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

