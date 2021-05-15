US Bancorp DE Sells 5,915 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,915 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $104.47 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $109.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.