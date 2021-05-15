US Bancorp DE Sells 932 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CACI International were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of CACI International by 3.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CACI International by 4.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of CACI International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 34,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,488,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CACI International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CACI shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Truist upped their target price on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CACI International in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.91.

NYSE:CACI opened at $259.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $254.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $190.16 and a one year high of $266.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford purchased 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

