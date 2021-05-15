US Bancorp DE Sells 993 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $140.25 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $92.04 and a 1 year high of $144.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. Allegion’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

