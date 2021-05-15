US Bancorp DE Trims Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,963 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 195,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Essent Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth about $5,414,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Essent Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Essent Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at $9,361,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,703,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

ESNT stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.34. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

