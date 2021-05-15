USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.77

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $5.70. USD Partners shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 166,757 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $160.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.06 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a positive return on equity of 138.61% and a negative net margin of 20.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

In related news, insider Keith Benson sold 10,032 shares of USD Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $48,554.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USDP. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 25,390 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its position in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of USD Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

