USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.71 million and approximately $345.45 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDK has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One USDK coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00091298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.00 or 0.00534610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.30 or 0.00231233 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005144 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $549.26 or 0.01151514 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.31 or 0.01222901 BTC.

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

