USDX [Kava] (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.74 Million

USDX [Kava] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One USDX [Kava] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001534 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $53.74 million and $133,824.00 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00011881 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00009127 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000543 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001994 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Coin Profile

USDX [Kava] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 72,135,319 coins. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs . USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet . The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

