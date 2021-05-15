Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 954,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Utz Brands (UTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Utz Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utz Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.