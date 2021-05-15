Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Utz Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Utz Brands will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Utz Brands.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

UTZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,122,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,939,000 after buying an additional 230,885 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,710,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,405,000 after buying an additional 15,030 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Utz Brands by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,664,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,711,000 after buying an additional 579,581 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Utz Brands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,328,000 after buying an additional 72,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after buying an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTZ traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.52. 954,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,343. Utz Brands has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%.

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

