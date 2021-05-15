Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE UTZ opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. Utz Brands has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Utz Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

