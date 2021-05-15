Vai Market Cap Reaches $258.26 Million (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $258.26 million and $2.21 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vai has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001796 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00092791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.00540195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00233861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $566.57 or 0.01168790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.23 or 0.01209351 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 296,584,526 coins. The official website for Vai is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

