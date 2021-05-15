Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $298.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN stock opened at $323.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 283.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $161.72 and a 1 year high of $338.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total transaction of $920,918.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 387.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.