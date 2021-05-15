Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.85. Valero Energy reported earnings per share of ($1.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VLO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.21. 5,325,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,940. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,706.10, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $18,043,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valero Energy (VLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.