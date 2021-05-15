Validity (VAL) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last week, Validity has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Validity has a market cap of $32.92 million and $79,317.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be bought for $7.65 or 0.00015477 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00032494 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $688.74 or 0.01393493 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,303,928 coins and its circulating supply is 4,303,279 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.