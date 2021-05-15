Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 303,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,246 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Valley National Bancorp worth $4,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VLY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Hovde Group downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.54.

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

