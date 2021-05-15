Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 124,137 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.14% of Valmont Industries worth $108,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,345,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after buying an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,715,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,845,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.86, for a total transaction of $4,154,287.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,244,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMI opened at $254.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.92 and a 12 month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.33.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

