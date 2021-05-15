Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Position Reduced by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,117 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.55% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $30,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $13,189,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,092,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $185.38 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $144.10 and a 1 year high of $187.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $181.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.40.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.