Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Raised by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $155.44 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $158.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.70 and its 200 day moving average is $142.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

