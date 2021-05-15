Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,067 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $63,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.95. The stock had a trading volume of 554,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,554. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $278.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.84.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

