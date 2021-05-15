Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,369,000 after buying an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,119,000 after buying an additional 605,137 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $382.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $377.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.80. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $258.56 and a fifty-two week high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

