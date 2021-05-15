Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,226 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,885,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,810,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 656.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000.

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $183.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $181.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.34. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.48 and a 12 month high of $187.86.

