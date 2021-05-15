Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.7% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,300,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,114.7% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 138,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,184,000 after buying an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $85.06 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $89.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

