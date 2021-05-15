Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 4.4% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after buying an additional 148,699 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after buying an additional 94,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after buying an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $215.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.19 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

