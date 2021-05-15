Vanilla Network Price Hits $21.36 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $185,832.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for about $21.36 or 0.00044059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00092791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.86 or 0.00540195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00233861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.57 or 0.01168790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.23 or 0.01209351 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 841,623 coins and its circulating supply is 696,493 coins. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.