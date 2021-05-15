Velas (VLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $261.65 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. Velas has a market capitalization of $261.65 million and $1.78 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000976 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002617 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002275 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

