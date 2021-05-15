Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Hits $153,365.17

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $153,365.17 and approximately $575.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Veles has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,575.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.89 or 0.07869931 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,218.88 or 0.02509221 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.75 or 0.00635609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.58 or 0.00207058 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $404.98 or 0.00833707 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $324.01 or 0.00667027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.98 or 0.00580490 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006947 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (CRYPTO:VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,596 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,924 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

