Verasity Price Hits $0.0305 on Exchanges (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $126.74 million and $24.85 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000379 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 33.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00126747 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,150,744,707 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.