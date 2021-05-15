Verge Reaches Market Capitalization of $785.13 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Verge has a total market capitalization of $785.13 million and approximately $53.86 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0477 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 31% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.59 or 0.00643903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000172 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,452,813,244 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

