Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to post earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Verisk Analytics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the lowest is $1.27. Verisk Analytics posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Verisk Analytics.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $175.00. The stock had a trading volume of 489,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,034. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $151.54 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 2,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $424,167.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,759,000 after buying an additional 228,438 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,165,000 after purchasing an additional 318,863 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

