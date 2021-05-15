Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 164,274 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Verisk Analytics worth $130,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

VRSK opened at $175.00 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.54 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $87,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $221,193.75. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. Insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

