Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 17,360 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 28,318 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 203,881 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $58.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.88. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.85 and a 12-month high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

