Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,922 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $123,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,247 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 33,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $217.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

