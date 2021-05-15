VerusCoin (VRSC) Reaches Market Cap of $112.97 Million

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.82 or 0.00003788 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a market cap of $112.97 million and approximately $49,008.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00094174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00526088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $111.80 or 0.00233301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005084 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $555.63 or 0.01159434 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $590.79 or 0.01232798 BTC.

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,238,085 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io . The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

