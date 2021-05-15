Vesper (VSP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $7.64 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, Vesper has traded 31.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper coin can now be bought for approximately $26.72 or 0.00054045 BTC on exchanges. Vesper has a total market cap of $86.21 million and $7.64 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vesper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00097567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.93 or 0.00555971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.03 or 0.00236672 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004746 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.35 or 0.01230242 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $593.48 or 0.01200167 BTC.

Vesper Coin Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,225,639 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

Vesper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vesper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vesper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.